Curaleaf Opens First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Cape Cod

Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) is a pilgrim in its home state of Massachusetts. On Wednesday, the company opened the first recreational cannabis dispensary in Cape Cod.

Curaleaf said that the new dispensary, located at the tip of the Cape in the city of Provincetown, will be open throughout the week, although it will close one hour earlier on Sunday. The opening times will be expanded during the summer months, a time when many tourists descend on the Cape.

The store's grand opening celebration is to take place next Thursday, Feb. 6, Curaleaf said.

Image source: Getty Images.

The announcement comes less than three months after Curaleaf opened its first recreational-use dispensary in Oxford, Massachusetts, located in the central part of the state not far from its border with Connecticut.

The company is based in Wakefield, in northeastern Massachusetts. Although its latest venture is not far from its home office, the company has ambitions to be a presence throughout the U.S. At the moment, it says it has 52 dispensaries in operation across the country.

In spite of this reach, Curaleaf professed that "[p]roviding high quality and reliable products to patients and customers in our home state is a key part of Curaleaf's mission."

Massachusetts is one of the few East Coast states that has legalized recreational use and consumption. The state's populace voted this into law in 2016 in a ballot measure, and sales of licensed product began in 2018.

The share price of Curaleaf, a popular marijuana stock, rose to close almost 3% higher on Wednesday.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.