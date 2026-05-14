Curaleaf Holdings (TSX:CURA) Price Target Increased by 14.00% to 5.81

The average one-year price target for Curaleaf Holdings (TSX:CURA) has been revised to $5.81 / share. This is an increase of 14.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.30 to a high of $6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from the latest reported closing price of $5.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curaleaf Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURA is 0.02%, an increase of 99.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.63% to 77K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Albert D Mason holds 75K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURA by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Golden State Equity Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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