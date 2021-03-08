Curaleaf Holdings to Report Relatively Strong Q4 in Terms of Revenue Growth: ROTH

FXEmpire.com -

Curaleaf Holdings is expected to post Q4 revenues of $239.5 million leading to EBITDA of $55 million as the market cap/revenue leader in U.S. cannabis industry is coming off a strong third quarter which showed the potential of the consolidated business the Massachusetts-based company has built through licensing wins and aggressive mergers and acquisitions, according to analysts at ROTH Capital Partners.

The leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on March 9, 2021.

Roth Capital Partners forecasts EPS loss of 2 cents in the fourth quarter, worse compared to a cent loss in the third quarter. For the full-year 2021, Newport Beach, California-based privately held investment banking company forecasts EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $1.25 billion, up 96.8%.

“We believe the results will indicate the direction for the rest of the industry and are expecting a relatively strong quarter in terms of revenue growth, with integration still weighing on profits. Additionally, we are adjusting our estimates to reflect ‘As Reported’ revenue to align our estimates with consensus and company guidance. Maintain Buy,” said Scott Fortune, equity analyst at ROTH Capital Partners.

“We believe 2021 will be the transformational year for CURA with revenue estimates above $1.2 billion and full integration of all its acquisitions provides the true leverage/scale of its footprint. We are expecting a conservative guidance for the 2021 year without factoring in new legalized states or acquisitions being layered on. We believe CURA will continue to lead the industry through its 100+ store footprint and sizable distribution network.”

Curaleaf Holdings Stock Price Forecast

The U.S.-listed Curaleaf Holdings shares, which surged about 90% in 2020 and added another 23% so far this year, closed nearly 2% lower at $14.75 on Friday.

Six analysts who offered stock ratings for Curaleaf Holdings in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $20.34 with a high forecast of $25.41 and a low forecast of $15.76. The average price target represents a 37.90% increase from the last price of $14.75. All of those six analysts rated “Buy”, according to Tipranks.

Curaleaf had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus to $32.25 from $23. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target to $20 from $14 and gave the stock a buy rating. Craig Hallum began coverage and issued a buy rating and a $19 price target.

Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target to $18.50 from $14 and gave the stock a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to $23.50 from $20 and gave the stock an overweight rating.

“Our $20 price target is derived using a 22x multiple on our 2022 EV/EBITDA estimate of $632.6 billion, discounted back 15%. Our target price deserves a premium to the MSO peers due to its leading national scale. We set valuation using a multiple we thought appropriate for the growth rate while discounting for risks,” ROTH Capital Partners’ Fortune added.

