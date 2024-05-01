Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF) Surges 24.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF shares soared 24.6% in the last trading session to close at $6.28. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings have increased steadily, courtsey of robust financial performance, strategic initiatives, and favorable market outlook. With record revenue and improved margins, Curaleaf has demonstrated its ability to capitalize on strong demand for cannabis products, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, the company's expansion into new markets and its focus on innovation and product differentiation have positioned it as a leader in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Notably, Curaleaf recently completed the acquisition of Northern Green Canada ("NGC"), a vertically integrated Canadian licensed cannabis producer with a strong focus on expanding its presence in the international market, particularly through its EU-GMP certification.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $341.25 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CURLF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Another stock from the same industry, Funko-A (FNKO), closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $6.09. Over the past month, FNKO has returned -1%.

For Funko-A , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -5.6% over the past month to -$0.29. This represents a change of +40.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Funko-A currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

