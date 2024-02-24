Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Price Target Increased by 8.34% to 6.89

The average one-year price target for Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) has been revised to 6.89 / share. This is an increase of 8.34% from the prior estimate of 6.36 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.77 to a high of 14.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.84% from the latest reported closing price of 5.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curaleaf Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURLF is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 583K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 16.01% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Global Health Care Fund Class IA Shares holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.