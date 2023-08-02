Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Price Target Increased by 8.21% to 7.08

The average one-year price target for Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) has been revised to 7.08 / share. This is an increase of 8.21% from the prior estimate of 6.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 14.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.70% from the latest reported closing price of 3.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curaleaf Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURLF is 0.05%, a decrease of 32.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.87% to 837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 583K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 32.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 60.26% over the last quarter.

Westerly Capital Management holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 55.36% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Global Health Care Fund Class IA Shares holds 59K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Firsthand Capital Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

