Curaleaf Closes Long-Simmering Select Acquisition

Big changes are afoot at Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) now that the company has closed a major acquisition.

Management announced Monday morning that the deal for Cura Partners, originally announced in May 2019, had finally closed on Saturday. Cura Partners' key asset is the Select cannabis brand.

When the transaction was originally announced, it was valued at roughly $949 million in the form of 95.5 million subordinate voting shares (SVS) of Curaleaf stock. The terms were subsequently amended to an upfront payment of around $286 million for 55 million of those shares, with the remaining shares coming in the form of incentive bonuses.

Image source: Getty Images

It seems Curaleaf believes that absorbing Cura Partners was worth the long wait. "With the completion of the acquisition, Curaleaf solidifies its stance as the largest cannabis operator in the U.S. in terms of operational and wholesale footprint," it said in its press release announcing the news.

The deal will also transform the company's managerial structure. Among other reshuffles and adjustments, it has created a chief marketing officer position, which will be filled by Select brand expert Jason White.

Meanwhile, Curaleaf Chief Financial Officer Neil Davidson has, effective immediately, become the chief operating officer. He displaces current COO Stuart Wilcox, who will "transition to a new role" that was not specified.

The CFO post is being filled by Michael Carlotti, who formerly occupied the same position at cannabis-focused Australis Capital.

Investors didn't seem particularly relieved that Curaleaf, a well-known marijuana stock, had finally tied up the loose ends of this transaction. Curaleaf shares were down about 3.5% in mid-afternoon trading Monday.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.