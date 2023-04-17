US Markets

Curaleaf adult-use license in New Jersey renewed after legal challenge

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER

April 17, 2023 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Cannabis firm Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURA.CD said on Monday the Board of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory (CRC) reversed an earlier decision and voted to approve Curaleaf's adult-use cannabis licenses.

Curaleaf shares plunged 7.2% on Friday after CRC denied Cualeaf's renewal of its cultivation and retail licenses for adult use, according to the New Jersey government's website.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

