Curaleaf Acquiring Colorado Grower Los Suenos for $67 Million

So far, 2021 has been a year of consolidation in the marijuana industry, and on Monday a new acquisition was added to that list. U.S.-based multistate operator Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Los Suenos Farms, which it says is the largest outdoor grow operation in Colorado. Curaleaf will pay $67 million in a mix of cash and stock for its new asset.

A total of 61% of the purchase price is to be paid in Curaleaf stock; 29% will be transacted in cash at the closing of the deal, and 10% will be in assumed debt maturing in five years. If certain 2022 operating cash flow targets are met, Los Suenos will be eligible for an additional $8 million in Curaleaf stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

The arrangement involves three outdoor cultivation facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, which together comprise 66 acres of grow space. The properties also include an indoor cultivation facility with an 1,800-plant capacity, and two recreational marijuana dispensaries.

In Curaleaf's press release trumpeting the purchase of Los Suenos (which translates to "The Dreams"), the company quoted its chairman Boris Jordan as saying that it "establishes our foothold in the $2.2 billion Colorado market."

"This deal furthers our strategy of constructing low-cost supply chains that will secure healthy margins and position us for interstate commerce when it comes," Jordan added. "Ultimately, our goal is to cultivate cannabis at less than $100 per pound, and this acquisition is a significant step in the right direction."

Curaleaf's board of directors unanimously approved the Los Suenos deal, which is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory bodies.

It already seems to have the thumbs-up from shareholders. On Monday, Curaleaf's stock closed 2.8% higher against the 0.3% slide of the S&P 500 index.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.