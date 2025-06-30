Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited Advances Collagen Peptide Research Through Collaborations with Singapore Institutions

Cuprina Holdings updates on three studies developing collagen peptides from bullfrog skin for medical and cosmetic applications.

”), a biomedical and biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of products for the management of chronic wounds and infertility, as well as cosmeceuticals for the health and beauty sector, today provided an update on progress achieved in relation to three studies carried out with institutes of higher learning. The studies, each one year in length, were aimed at helping Cuprina and these institutes jointly produce collagen peptide molecules derived from American bullfrog skin. These peptides, as well as their short chain variants, are widely considered to be useful in the manufacture of an array of medical, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products.





The first study was performed pursuant to a consultancy proposal (“CP”) signed in February 2024 with Republic Polytechnic (“RP”), an institute of higher learning under the purview of the Ministry of Education in Singapore. Under this agreement, Cuprina and RP collaborated to generate bullfrog collagen peptides that can be sold as is or separated and sold as individual peptide fragments.





Since the completion of this consultancy proposal in February 2025, Cuprina has identified a method to generate a series of these peptides that can potentially be used for cosmeceutical applications including skin moisturization, collagen remodeling, and other commercial applications. Cuprina is currently in the process of pursuing marketing opportunities for these peptides with a number of cosmeceutical entities.





Cuprina’s second study, a research collaboration agreement (“RCA”) which commenced in October 2024, was signed with the Institute for Health Innovation and Technology at the National University of Singapore, Singapore’s flagship university that offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship. Joint research from this agreement is aimed at exploring the viability of using bullfrog collagen peptides in the production of 3D printable wound care dressings for a variety of research and clinical applications. Funding for this research is supported by the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster Singapore, a national platform hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.





Currently, Cuprina is performing testing aimed at measuring the effect of integrating bullfrog collagen into the structure of microneedling patches, which contain tiny needles that allow active ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin and enhance wound healing. If these tests prove successful, these new patches could help to control the inflammation that typically impedes wound healing.





The third study is an RCA with the Singapore Institute of Technology, an autonomous university in Singapore, that commenced in January 2025. Both parties endeavor to produce a superior powdered form of bullfrog collagen peptides that can be sold as is or as individual peptide fragments suitable for cosmeceuticals.





In vivo and in vitro tests have demonstrated that bullfrog skins generate a pristine, triple helix collagen molecule that possesses numerous beneficial properties including superior biocompatibility and thermal stability compared to bovine and other collagen sources. In addition, published studies have reported that bullfrog-derived collagen produced 90 percent wound closure in 24 hours versus 34 percent for bovine collagen.​





“We are very gratified by our collaborations with these three leading research institutes,” said Cuprina Chief Executive Officer David Quek. “I am optimistic that our joint efforts will lead to additional productive commercial applications for bullfrog-derived collagen peptides. Given the demonstrated advantages of bullfrog collagen, we believe this market has significant potential for worldwide growth.”





According to research firm MarketsandMarkets.com, the global collagen peptides market is expected to grow from US$699 million in 2023 to US$922 million in 2028, a CAGR of 5.7 percent.



About Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited







Cuprina is a Singapore-based biomedical and biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products for the management of chronic wounds and infertility, as well as operating in the health and beauty sectors. The Company’s expertise in biomedical research allows it to identify and utilize materials derived from natural sources to develop wound care products in the form of medical devices which meet international standards. For more information, please visit



https://www.cuprina.com



.







MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd (2023). Collagen Peptides Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals), Form (Dry, Liquid) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028.





