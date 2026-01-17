CUPE 8125 Applauds WestJet's Reversal Of 28-Inch Seat Plan, Calls For Greater Engagement With Crew

(RTTNews) - CUPE 8125, representing more than 4,700 cabin crew members at WestJet and Encore, welcomed the airline's decision to reverse its widely criticized 28-inch-pitch seat configuration.

The union noted that the pause comes after significant concern from both employees and passengers about the operational challenges and diminished travel experience caused by the denser cabin layout.

The union emphasized that cabin crew are not responsible for corporate decisions. During the rollout of the new seating arrangement, frontline employees faced a troubling increase in passenger frustration, which at times escalated into aggression directed at flight attendants. Many crew members were learning about or experiencing the changes at the same time as guests, further complicating their ability to manage onboard safety and care.

CUPE 8125 has consistently argued that frontline experience must play a central role in corporate decision-making, particularly when changes directly affect the travel experience. As the union enters the next stage of bargaining, it continues to advocate for policies that prioritize both employees and passengers, stressing that long-term business success depends on this foundation.

Looking ahead, CUPE 8125 is urging WestJet to meaningfully engage with flight attendants and their union before implementing decisions that impact working conditions, passenger interactions, and onboard safety.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.