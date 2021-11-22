US Markets

Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment, state Assembly probe finds

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo engaged in "multiple instances of sexual harassment," used state resources for a book and was "not fully transparent" on the number of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, summarizing the results of an investigation.

