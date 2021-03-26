Cunard Offers Summer At Sea Luxury UK Voyages

(RTTNews) - Cunard, a luxury British cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK), announced it is offering a series of UK voyages on board Queen Elizabeth. Voyages will be round-trip from Southampton, between July and October 2021, and comprise of British Isles scenic cruising and special Sun Voyages. Ten British Isles Voyages and three Sun Voyages, lasting between three and twelve nights, are available, Cunard noted.

Cunard said these sailings on Queen Elizabeth will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only. Other voyages currently do not require guests to be vaccinated.

