Markets
CCL

Cunard Offers Summer At Sea Luxury UK Voyages

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cunard, a luxury British cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK), announced it is offering a series of UK voyages on board Queen Elizabeth. Voyages will be round-trip from Southampton, between July and October 2021, and comprise of British Isles scenic cruising and special Sun Voyages. Ten British Isles Voyages and three Sun Voyages, lasting between three and twelve nights, are available, Cunard noted.

Cunard said these sailings on Queen Elizabeth will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only. Other voyages currently do not require guests to be vaccinated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL CUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular