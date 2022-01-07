Cumulus Media's (NASDAQ:CMLS) investors will be pleased with their 22% return over the last year

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 22%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Cumulus Media didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Cumulus Media's revenue grew by 6.3%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 22%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CMLS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cumulus Media shareholders have gained 22% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 4% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Cumulus Media is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

