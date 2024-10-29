News & Insights

Stocks
CMLS

Cumulus Media, TuneIn expand content partnership agreement

October 29, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cumulus Media (CMLS) and TuneIn announced that they have renewed and expanded their existing content partnership. Under the terms of the deal, TuneIn will continue to make Cumulus Media’s high-quality local sports, news, talk and entertainment programming available to its 75 million monthly global listeners. The extended agreement also includes a new, non-exclusive sales and supply partnership to optimize digital audio advertising monetization for Cumulus’ diverse radio stations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.