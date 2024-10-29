Cumulus Media, TuneIn expand content partnership agreement

Cumulus Media (CMLS) and TuneIn announced that they have renewed and expanded their existing content partnership. Under the terms of the deal, TuneIn will continue to make Cumulus Media’s high-quality local sports, news, talk and entertainment programming available to its 75 million monthly global listeners. The extended agreement also includes a new, non-exclusive sales and supply partnership to optimize digital audio advertising monetization for Cumulus’ diverse radio stations.

