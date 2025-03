Cumulus Media Launches The VINCE Show and VINCE Podcast to Enhance Conservative Talk Radio

Cumulus Media announces the launch of The VINCE Show and VINCE podcast on March 17, hosted by Vince Coglianese.

Full Release







Cumulus Media’s Westwood One to Syndicate Live Broadcast













Cumulus Podcast Network to Distribute Silverloch-Produced Podcast











The VINCE Show







&







VINCE







Podcast









Launch March 17









NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS)



announces



The VINCE Show and VINCE



podcast will launch on March 17. Westwood One will syndicate the all-new live radio broadcast hosted by Vince Coglianese, popular Washington, DC-based radio host on WMAL-FM, Editorial Director of the conservative daily news publication,



The Daily Caller,



and frequent guest host of



The Dan Bongino Show



. Silverloch Productions, founded by Dan and Paula Bongino, will produce the



VINCE



podcast to be distributed by the Cumulus Podcast Network. The new radio show will air weekdays from 12 to 3 p.m. ET with the 1-hour podcast dropping prior on weekday mornings.







The VINCE Show



and



VINCE



podcast are set to redefine conservative talk with their compelling mix of Vince's signature blend of insight into and knowledge of the inner workings of Washington, DC, in-depth interviews, and live caller interactions. Vince's authenticity and relatability ensure that every discussion is both engaging and thought-provoking, creating a vibrant community of informed listeners who have a front-row seat to the most important conversations of the day.







The VINCE Show



will launch on Westwood One with over 250 affiliates, including top market stations KABC-AM (Los Angeles), WLS-AM (Chicago), WBAP-AM (Dallas), KSFO-AM (San Francisco), WMAL-FM (Washington, DC), and KCMO-AM/FM (Kansas City). Cumulus Podcast Network will handle the distribution, sales, and marketing for the



VINCE



podcast, as part of Silverloch’s wider portfolio of podcasts.





With nearly two decades of experience in conservative journalism and broadcasting, Vince has become a trusted voice in the industry. His tenure at WMAL’s



Mornings on the Mall



saw the show reach number one in the DC market and his current show,



The Vince Coglianese Show



, continues to captivate audiences with its refreshing take on the day’s biggest stories. Additionally, Vince frequently fills in as guest host on



The Dan Bongino Show



and makes regular appearances on some of today’s most popular conservative television news shows. His ability to connect with listeners and guests alike has earned Vince a spot among Talkers Magazine’s “Heavy Hundred: list of the most important radio talk show hosts in America.”





"I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this role with Westwood One and Silverloch and can't thank my WMAL family in Washington enough for the 8 incredible years we've already spent together. I also want to offer a special thank you to Dan Bongino for selflessly returning to service for his country. His decency and sacrifice are a true testament to his character,” said Coglianese. Adding, "Now we take things to the next level. I'm deeply conscious of the history-making legacies of these broadcasts, which is why we will be delivering the ultimate 3-hour live radio show and 1-hour podcast for the millions of Americans who demand the truth. I promise this will be the most entertaining, informative, and efficient way to equip yourself in the golden age of America. I can't wait for March 17th, and I hope you'll join me."





“Vince’s star has been on the rise, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the unparalleled Westwood One platform to expand his reach even further,” said Collin Jones, President of Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Strategy and Development for Cumulus Media. “Vince’s unparalleled ability to combine realism with sharp political insight makes him the ideal host to captivate audiences across both live radio and podcasting.



The VINCE Show



and



VINCE



podcast will quickly become cornerstones of our industry-leading conservative talk lineup.”





“Vince brings a fresh and engaging perspective to conservative talk radio, and I am thrilled to see him join our portfolio and the Westwood One lineup,” said Paula Bongino. “As my husband Dan embarks on his new role as Deputy Director of the FBI, we are both confident Vince’s ability to connect with listeners and tackle important issues with both passion and clarity will guide the future of conservative media.”





Westwood One has a storied history in broadcasting, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality conservative talk radio. The addition of



The VINCE Show



continues this legacy, promising to bring fresh perspectives and lively discussions to listeners across the nation.





For information on affiliating



The VINCE Show



radio program



,



please contact Stuart Greenblatt (



sgreenblatt@westwoodone.com



). The



VINCE



podcast will be available on



CumulusPodcastNetwork.com



, all major podcast platforms, and on Rumble.







About Cumulus Media







Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit



www.cumulusmedia.com



.







About Silverloch Productions







Silverloch is more than a media company. It is a movement. Built on truth, conviction and a commitment to shaping culture, Silverloch is dedicated to amplifying voices that matter. We believe in bold storytelling, fearless journalism, and content that challenges the status quo. With a foundation rooted in faith, freedom, and the principles that build this nation, Silverloch is creating a new standard in media where integrity leads, and influence follows. From groundbreaking investigative reports to dynamic shows and digital-first content, Silverloch is where the future of media takes shape.







Contact:







Lisa Dollinger | Cumulus Media |



lisacdollinger@gmail.com





