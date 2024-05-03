Cumulus Media Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$14.2 million, or -$0.85 per share. This compares with -$21.5 million, or -$1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $200.1 million from $205.7 million last year.

Cumulus Media Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$14.2 Mln. vs. -$21.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.85 vs. -$1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $200.1 Mln vs. $205.7 Mln last year.

