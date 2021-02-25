Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a good week for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 2.6% to US$9.92. Sales hit US$816m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$2.94 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:CMLS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cumulus Media from three analysts is for revenues of US$899.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 41% to US$1.74. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$910.8m and losses of US$0.89 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a sizeable expansion in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 25% to US$10.00, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cumulus Media at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cumulus Media's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Cumulus Media is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 10%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.1% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.8% per year. So it looks like Cumulus Media is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Cumulus Media. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cumulus Media going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Cumulus Media has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

