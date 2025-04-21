Cumulus Media Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Cumulus Media will discuss its Q1 2025 results in a conference call on May 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Cumulus Media Inc. will hold a conference call on May 1, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 operating results, with a press release summarizing these results released at 8:00 AM ET. Participants must register in advance to join the call, and the details will be sent via a calendar invitation after registration. The call can also be accessed live or recorded through the company's investor relations website. Cumulus Media, an audio-first media company, delivers content through its radio stations, nationally-syndicated programming, and a podcast network, while offering advertisers extensive reach and performance guarantees. Further information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Cumulus Media is announcing a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 operating results, highlighting transparency and engagement with investors.

The call will feature a press release summarizing operating results, indicating that the company is committed to providing timely financial updates to stakeholders.

Cumulus Media's wide reach, engaging over a quarter billion people monthly, demonstrates its significant market presence and potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial metrics or performance indicators for the first quarter of 2025, which may leave investors with uncertainty regarding the company's financial health prior to the conference call.



There is a lack of context regarding the anticipated results for the quarter, which could indicate potential challenges or disappointments in performance that the company is not yet prepared to disclose.



The reliance on a separate registration process for the conference call may deter participation from some investors or stakeholders, potentially limiting engagement and transparency.

FAQ

When is the Cumulus Media conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 1st at 8:30 AM ET.

How can I register for the conference call?

You can register in advance using the provided link in the press release.

Where can I find the live broadcast of the conference call?

The conference call will be broadcast live on Cumulus Media’s investor relations website.

What is the access code for the conference call?

The participant access code for the call is 624457.

Will a recording of the conference call be available?

Yes, a recording of the call will be available shortly after its completion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CMLS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATLANTA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1



st



at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 operating results. A press release containing a summary of these results will be issued before the call at approximately 8:00 AM ET.





To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using



this link



. NetRoadshow (NRS) is the service provider for this call. Registration requires a one-time only email address verification. Upon completing registration, a calendar invitation will follow with call access details, including a unique PIN, and replay details.





The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode through a link on the Company’s investor relations website at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors. This link can also be used to access a recording of the call, which will be available shortly following its completion.





To join by phone with operator-assisted dial-in, domestic callers should dial 833-470-1428 and international callers should dial 404-975-4839. If prompted, the participant access code is 624457. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.







About Cumulus Media







Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.







Contact Information









Investor Relations









IR@cumulus.com







404-260-6600



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.