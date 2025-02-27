CUMULUS MEDIA Earnings Results: $CMLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CUMULUS MEDIA ($CMLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.39 per share, beating estimates of -$0.59 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $218,580,000, missing estimates of $223,176,000 by $-4,596,000.
CUMULUS MEDIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of CUMULUS MEDIA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GARDEN STATE INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES LLC removed 145,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,485
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP removed 124,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,415
- BALANCED ROCK INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 107,718 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,171
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 83,824 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,162
- ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC added 70,000 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,900
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 31,025 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,786
- PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 20,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,661
