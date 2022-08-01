Cumulus Media (CMLS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cumulus Media CMLS is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.



For second-quarter 2022, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $235.8 million, indicating 4.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has declined 3.6% to 53 cents per share in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a 1866.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once. Cumulus Media has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 108.06%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Cumulus Media, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cumulus Media, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cumulus Media, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Cumulus Media’s second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growth of its digital business as well as the national spot and network broadcast revenue channels.



C-Suite, the company’s local digital marketing services platform, has been gaining traction and its client base increasing rapidly.



Moreover, the company’s podcast content in news talk and sports areas has also been a key catalyst. In the first quarter, the top 5 ranks podcasting business grew more than 20% sequentially, delivering its tenth consecutive quarter of sequential growth. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Advertisers, however, continue to face supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, and many others are contending with rising costs amid record inflation, which have led to cutbacks in spending on advertising. This is expected to have dampened demand for the company’s advertising solutions in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Cumulus Media has an Earnings ESP of -21.20% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Per our model, MRC Global MRC, Alcon ALC and Grocery Outlet GO have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



MRC Global is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8. The company has an Earnings ESP of +30.27% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. MRC's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 140.8%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRC’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, suggesting a whopping year-over-year surge of 212.5%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 23.4% year over year to $846.5 million.



Alcon has an Earnings ESP of +5.07% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 16. ALC's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.4%.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alcon’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, indicating a 1.8% year-over-year decline. However, revenues are expected to grow 4.4% to $2.19 billion.



Grocery Outlet, has an Earnings ESP of +5.62% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is slated to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 4.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GO’s second-quarter earnings stands at 24 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. GO anticipates revenues of $859.6 million, which suggests growth of 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.