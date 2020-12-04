Markets

Cumulus Media (CMLS) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher

Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $5.17 –$9.20 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Cumulus Media currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Broadcast Radio and Television industry may consider Fox Corporation FOXA, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

