Cummins (XTRA:CUM) Price Target Increased by 7.74% to 279.90

The average one-year price target for Cummins (XTRA:CUM) has been revised to 279.90 / share. This is an increase of 7.74% from the prior estimate of 259.78 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 229.18 to a high of 352.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.34% from the latest reported closing price of 276.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUM is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 130,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,344K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUM by 50.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,445K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUM by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,462K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUM by 5.78% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,177K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUM by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,169K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUM by 4.99% over the last quarter.

