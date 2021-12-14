Markets
CMI

Cummins To Repurchase Up To $2 Bln Of Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) said that its board authorized the company to repurchase up to $2 billion in shares of common stock upon completion of its 2019 $2 billion share repurchase program.

"The latest share repurchase program reinforces our commitment to delivering strong returns to shareholders and reflects our confidence in our long-term performance," said Tom Linebarger, Cummins Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular