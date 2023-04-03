Cummins to invest over $1 bln to upgrade U.S. facilities to new clean energy tech

April 3 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc CMI.N said on Monday it would invest more than $1 billion across its U.S. engine manufacturing network to upgrade some facilities to support new clean energy technologies.

The announcement comes ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the engine maker's facility in Fridley, Minnesota later in the day as part of his administration's 'Investing in America' tour.

Cummins said the investment would go towards its facilities in Indiana, North Carolina and New York, to upgrade its clean energy technology including fuel-agnostic engine platforms that would run on low-carbon fuels like natural gas, diesel and eventually hydrogen.

"The electrolyzer production in Minnesota and investment in our Indiana, North Carolina and New York facilities are reflective of our dual path approach of advancing both engine-based and zero-emission solutions," Chief Executive Jennifer Rumsey said in a statement.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company, known for its diesel and natural gas engines, has accelerated its push towards clean energy solutions to sell to its industrial and commercial transportation customers, as the trucking industry is expected to face tougher greenhouse emissions regulations this year.

The $1 billion announced is in addition to the investment of $1.5 billion that the engine maker announced last month.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

