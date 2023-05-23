Cummins To Buy Faurecia's Two Vehicle Making Plants For EUR 142 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI), engines, filtration, and power generation products maker, said on Tuesday that it has inked into a deal with Faurecia, a company of the FORVIA Group, to acquire two of Faurecia's commercial vehicle manufacturing plants and their related activities for 142 million euros.

Cummins said it intends to finance the transaction in cash.

Cummins expects the transaction, scheduled to conclude by the end of the calendar year, to add major technical and manufacturing resources.

The manufacturing sites are located in Columbus, Indiana the U.S., and Roermond, The Netherlands.

