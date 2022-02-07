Markets
CMI

Cummins To Acquire Cummins Westport JV's Intellectual Property For $20 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI), a maker of engines, filtration, and power generation products, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), said on Monday that Cummins will buy Westport's interest in intellectual property of Cummins Westport Joint Venture or JV, for $20 million. Earlier, the JV's intellectual property was developed by the both parties to support spark ignited engines of the venture.

The move serves as part of the decision agreed for the sale of Westport's stake in the Cummins Westport JV, with Cummins as the sole owner. Effective December 31, the JV was terminated.

Cummins and Westport have also agreed to conduct an initial technical assessment of Westport's hydrogen high pressure direct injection system (H2 HPDI), for potential use on CMI's hydrogen applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular