CMI

Cummins reports Q3 EPS $5.86 , consensus $4.80

November 05, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $8.5B, consensus $8.29B…EBITDA in the third quarter was 16.4% of sales; Diluted EPS of $5.86…”We achieved strong sales and profitability in the third quarter, led by improvement in our Power Systems and Distribution businesses, and have adjusted our full year projection for EBITDA percentage to be at the top end of the prior range,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins (CMI). “We continue to advance our Destination Zero strategy as we deliver innovative technologies for our customers, strengthen our position in key markets and drive improvement in our financial performance.” Third quarter revenues of $8.5 billion were flat to the same quarter in 2023. Sales in North America decreased 1% while international revenues increased 2%.

