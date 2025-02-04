Cummins Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Sales Decline Y/Y

Cummins Inc. CMI reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $5.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.68 and increased from $4.14 recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023. The outperformance was driven by higher-than-expected revenues from the Power Systems and Distribution segments. Cummins’ revenues totaled $8.45 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.13 billion but declined from $8.54 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, sales in the Engine segment were down 2% year over year to $2.7 billion. The metric also missed our estimate of $2.75 billion. Sales in North America and International markets decreased 2% and 3% year over year, respectively, due to weaker demand in global heavy-duty truck markets and lower North America pickup units. The segment’s EBITDA rose to $367 million (accounting for 13.5% of sales) from $353 million (12.7% of sales) in the year-ago period and beat our estimate of $355.1 million.



Sales in the Distribution segment totaled $3.1 billion, which rose 13% year over year and topped our projection of $2.93 billion. Sales in North America rose 10%, while international sales rose 19% due to increased demand for power generation products. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $400 million (13% of sales), which increased from the year-ago quarter’s $269 million (9.9% of sales) and surpassed our estimate of $316.3 million.



Sales in the Components segment totaled $2.6 billion, down 17% from the prior-year quarter. Sales also missed our estimate of $2.67 billion. Revenues in North America fell 12% and international sales contracted 24% on the separation of the Atmus business and lower demand in heavy-duty trucks. The segment’s EBITDA was $361 million (13.7% of sales), lower than the year-ago figure of $406 million (12.7% of sales). The metric outpaced our estimate of $329.3 million.



Sales in the Power Systems segment rose 22% from the year-ago quarter to $1.7 billion and beat our estimate of $1.61 billion. While North America sales increased 42%, international sales rose 12% due to increased demand for power generation. The segment’s EBITDA rose to $314 million (18% of sales) from $182 million (12.7% of sales) and beat our estimate of $282.7 million.



Sales in the Accelera segment came in at $100 million, up 23% from the year-ago level but lagged our estimate of $116.9 million. The segment incurred a pretax loss of $431 million, wider than our estimate of $95.8 million. Costs related to the development of electric powertrains, fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products to support battery electric vehicles, resulted in EBITDA losses.

CMI's Financials & Outlook

Cummins’ cash and cash equivalents were $1.67 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $2.18 billion on Dec. 31, 2023. Long-term debt totaled $4.78 billion, down from $4.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Cummins expects full-year 2025 revenues to be down 2-3% year over year. EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of 16.2-17.2%. Cummins continues to stick to its plan of returning nearly 50% of its operating cash flow to shareholders.

CMI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



