News & Insights

Markets
CMI

Cummins Q3 Earnings - Update

November 02, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Specialty Industrial Machinery company Cummins Inc. (CMI), while reporting higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter, on Thursday tightened its fiscal 2023 EBITDA guidance but raised its revenue outlook.

For the year, the company now expects EBITDA in the range of 15.2 percent to 15.4 percent compared with 15.0 percent to 15.7 percent guided earlier. Cummins also increased its revenue guidance to be up 18 percent  to 21 percent from previous guidance of 15 percent to 20 percent.

For the third quarter, Cummins reported a profit that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $4.59 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $690 million for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $8.43 billion from $7.33 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $656 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.59 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.71 -Revenue (Q3): $8.43 Bln vs. $7.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.