Cummins Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on High Costs, Revenues Beat

Cummins Inc. CMI reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.94 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.33 by 5.3%. Higher incentive compensation, research and development spending, freight costs and product coverage expenses put pressure on profitability.

Revenues increased 9.4% year over year to $9.46 billion and topped the consensus mark of $9.33 billion by 1.38%. Growth was led by global power generation demand, international construction markets and improving North American truck activity.

Cummins currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cummins Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

Engine Margin Falls on Higher Costs

Engine segment sales increased 6% year over year to $3.08 billion. Total engine shipments rose 9.7% to 161,200 units. North American revenues rose 1%, while international sales jumped 23%, primarily on stronger construction demand in China.

Segment EBITDA declined to $386 million from $400 million, while margin contracted to 12.5% from 13.8%. Higher research and development and freight costs outweighed benefits from stronger North American medium-duty truck volumes, China construction demand and improved tariff recovery.

Components Sales Gain on Truck Demand

Components segment sales advanced 7% to $2.89 billion. Revenues increased 6% in North America and 8% internationally, reflecting stronger truck demand in the United States and China.

Segment EBITDA decreased to $381 million from $397 million, with margin falling to 13.2% from 14.7%. Higher product coverage costs were partly offset by favorable pricing, stronger North American truck volumes and increased China on- and off-highway activity.

Distribution Margin Faces Cost Pressure

Distribution segment sales rose 9% to a record $3.33 billion. North American revenues climbed 13%, while international revenues increased 1%, driven by demand for power generation products, particularly for data center applications.

Segment EBITDA increased slightly to $451 million from $445 million, but margin declined to 13.6% from 14.6%. Higher incentive compensation and freight expenses more than offset increased power generation volumes. Slower parts growth relative to power generation also limited margin expansion.

Power Systems Delivers Margin Expansion

Power Systems sales surged 19% to a record $2.26 billion. Revenues increased 19% in both North America and international markets, supported by data center power demand in the United States, China and Asia Pacific.

Segment EBITDA climbed to $552 million from $430 million, while margin expanded to 24.5% from 22.8%. Strong global power generation volumes were the primary driver. Higher China joint venture earnings, favorable production efficiency and pricing boosted results. Power generation sales jumped to $1.54 billion from $1.21 billion, while industrial sales increased to $538 million.

Accelera Loss Narrows on Cost Actions

Accelera segment sales increased 38% to $145 million, driven by higher electrified powertrain and electrolyzer sales.

The segment posted a negative EBITDA loss of $69 million, narrowing from a loss of $100 million a year earlier. The improvement reflected targeted cost-reduction actions previously implemented as Cummins focused zero-emissions investments on its most promising opportunities.

Cash Flow Supports Capital Returns

Cummins generated record second-quarter operating cash flow of $1.5 billion, up from $785 million. Capital expenditures increased to $249 million from $231 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $3.92 billion at quarter-end, compared with $3.61 billion at the end of 2025. Long-term debt declined to $6.74 billion from $6.79 billion. The company returned $501 million through $276 million in dividends and $225 million in share repurchases.

Cummins also increased its quarterly dividend to $2.20 per share from $2.00, marking its 17th consecutive annual dividend increase.

Cummins Raises 2026 Outlook

Cummins now expects full-year 2026 revenues to increase 10-13%, up from its prior projection of 8-11%. The revision reflects stronger demand in North American on-highway markets, China construction and power generation. Management expects the second half of 2026 to be stronger than the first half. The company raised the low end of its EBITDA margin outlook to 18%, resulting in a new range of 18.0-18.5%, excluding first-quarter fuel cell business sale charges.

Key Releases From the Auto Space

General Motors GM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 41.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 14.06%. Revenues increased 1.9% to $48.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion by 3.15%. General Motors raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $14-$16 billion from $13.5-$15.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are now projected to be $12-$14 per share, up from the prior range of $11.50-$13.50.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which declined 17.5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 34%. Revenues advanced 25.5% to $28.24 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $25.81 billion by 9.41%. Tesla expects 2026 capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion and rise further over the next two to three years.

Ford F reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 27.27%. Earnings rose 13.5% from 37 cents a year ago. Automotive revenues of $44.89 billion fell 4.4% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $45.72 billion by 1.81%. Ford’s consolidated second-quarter revenues came in at $48.3 billion, down 3.7% year over year. The company has raised its full-year adjusted EBIT outlook to $10-$11 billion from $8.5-$10.5 billion.

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