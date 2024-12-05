News & Insights

Stocks
CMI

Cummins price target raised to $435 from $410 at Jefferies

December 05, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann raised the firm’s price target on Cummins (CMI) to $435 from $410 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the Machinery and Industrial sector. Approaching 2025, the landscape has changed as the markets have turned more bullish on industrial trends and with valuations near the high end of historical highs, the firm has to be “increasingly selective”, Jefferies states. With the slowing in EV trends, Cummins’ “diesel discount” has faded a bit but could go further, the firm notes, also forecasting that the company will do well if it is correct in its forecast that overall economic growth accelerates.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.