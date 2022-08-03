Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $1.57

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of September to $1.57. This takes the dividend yield to 2.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Cummins' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Cummins' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 42.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:CMI Historic Dividend August 3rd 2022

Cummins Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $6.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See Cummins' Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Cummins has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.2% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Cummins Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cummins that you should be aware of before investing. Is Cummins not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.