Cummins' (NYSE:CMI) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.45

Cummins Inc.'s (NYSE:CMI) dividend will be increasing to US$1.45 on 2nd of December. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Cummins' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Cummins' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Cummins Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:CMI Historic Dividend October 16th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.05, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$5.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Cummins has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Cummins definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Cummins' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Cummins is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cummins that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

