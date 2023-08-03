Cummins India posts 79% jump in Q1 profit on strong engine sales

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

Engine maker Cummins India CUMM.NS on Thursday reported an almost 79% increase in profit, led by the strong sales in engines segment.

The company's consolidated profit after tax was 3.54 billion rupees ($42.8 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 1.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Income from operations rose more than 31% to 21.85 billion rupees. Engines division, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the revenue on a standalone basis, surged more than 31%.

The local unit of the U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc CMI.N benefitted from the demand for diesel engines as chip shortages eased and vehicle production rebounded.

KEY CONTEXT

Rival Thermax THMX.NSposted a smaller-than-expected 1.7% rise in first-quarter profit, dragged by slower sales growth and an exceptional cost, while others like ABB ABB.NS and Siemens SIEM.NS are yet to report results.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating

# of analysts

Stock to price target

Div yield (%)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMM.NS

41.13

37.09

13.81

4.90

BUY

11

1.15

1.32

ABB India Ltd

ABB.NS

81.91

62.39

20.87

29.44

HOLD

21

1.17

0.12

Siemens Ltd

SIEM.NS

62.29

46.87

13.50

8.48

HOLD

19

1.06

0.26

Thermax Limited

THMX.NS

47.33

31.94

14.33

29.08

HOLD

22

1.15

0.38

** The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.7050 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

