Cummins India (NSEI:CUMMINSIND) Price Target Increased by 31.14% to 2,344.67

The average one-year price target for Cummins India (NSEI:CUMMINSIND) has been revised to 2,344.67 / share. This is an increase of 31.14% from the prior estimate of 1,787.88 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,355.42 to a high of 3,190.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.80% from the latest reported closing price of 2,628.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins India. This is an increase of 158 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUMMINSIND is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 134,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,344K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,414K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,404K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,208K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 48.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 93.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,169K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.