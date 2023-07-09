Cummins India (NSE:CUMMINSIND) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 1,662.52

The average one-year price target for Cummins India (NSE:CUMMINSIND) has been revised to 1,662.52 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 1,564.76 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,156.45 to a high of 2,121.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.17% from the latest reported closing price of 1,734.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins India. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUMMINSIND is 0.31%, an increase of 10.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 135,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,839K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,507K shares, representing a decrease of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 64.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,376K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 7.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,297K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,945K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 8.65% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 2,346K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUMMINSIND by 4.66% over the last quarter.

