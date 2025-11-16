Cummins India (BSE:500480) Price Target Increased by 11.77% to 4,354.53

The average one-year price target for Cummins India (BSE:500480) has been revised to ₹ 4,354.53 / share. This is an increase of 11.77% from the prior estimate of ₹ 3,895.87 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 2,783.59 to a high of ₹ 5,395.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.08% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 2,940.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins India. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500480 is 0.16%, an increase of 16.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.42% to 12,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,959K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500480 by 11.58% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,776K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500480 by 6.96% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,323K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500480 by 15.08% over the last quarter.

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 1,051K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 831K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500480 by 6.02% over the last quarter.

