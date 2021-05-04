Cummins Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $603 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $3.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $6.09 billion from $5.01 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $603 Mln. vs. $511 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.07 vs. $3.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.09 Bln vs. $5.01 Bln last year.

