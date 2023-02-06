Markets
Cummins Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

February 06, 2023 — 07:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $631 million, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $394 million, or $2.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $4.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.8% to $7.77 billion from $5.85 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $631 Mln. vs. $394 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.43 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.56 -Revenue (Q4): $7.77 Bln vs. $5.85 Bln last year.

