Cummins Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cummins Inc. (CMI):

Earnings: -$1.43 billion in Q4 vs. $631 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$10.01 in Q4 vs. $4.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $4.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $4.48 per share Revenue: $8.54 billion in Q4 vs. $7.77 billion in the same period last year.

