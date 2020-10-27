Cummins Inc. Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $501 million, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $622 million, or $3.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $5.12 billion from $5.77 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $501 Mln. vs. $622 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.36 vs. $3.97 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.12 Bln vs. $5.77 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.