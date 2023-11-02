Cummins Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $4.59 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $690 million for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $8.43 billion from $7.33 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $656 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.59 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.71 -Revenue (Q3): $8.43 Bln vs. $7.33 Bln last year.

