Cummins Inc. Q2 Income Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $720 million, or $5.05 per share. This compares with $702 million, or $4.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.1% to $8.64 billion from $6.59 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $720 Mln. vs. $702 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.05 vs. $4.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.29 -Revenue (Q2): $8.64 Bln vs. $6.59 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.