Markets
CMI

Cummins Inc. Earnings Decline In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $511 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $663 million, or $4.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $5.01 billion from $6.00 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $511 Mln. vs. $663 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.41 vs. $4.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.16 -Revenue (Q1): $5.01 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular