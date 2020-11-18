Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $231.08, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMI was $231.08, representing a -5.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $244.67 and a 128.74% increase over the 52 week low of $101.03.

CMI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). CMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.42%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMI as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAIL with an increase of 58.63% over the last 100 days. SUSA has the highest percent weighting of CMI at 2.26%.

