Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $235.42, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMI was $235.42, representing a -15.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $277.09 and a 8.78% increase over the 52 week low of $216.41.

CMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). CMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.22. Zacks Investment Research reports CMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.3%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cmi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMI as a top-10 holding:

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 3.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMI at 1.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.