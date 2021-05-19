Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $259.09, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMI was $259.09, representing a -6.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $277.09 and a 67.51% increase over the 52 week low of $154.67.

CMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). CMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.03%, compared to an industry average of 31%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMI as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI)

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMI with an increase of 16.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMI at 1.78%.

