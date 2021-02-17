Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.97% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMI was $244.48, representing a -3.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $254.13 and a 142% increase over the 52 week low of $101.03.

CMI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.99. Zacks Investment Research reports CMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.5%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWS with an increase of 29.91% over the last 100 days. RGI has the highest percent weighting of CMI at 1.48%.

