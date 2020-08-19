Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.311 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $209.91, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMI was $209.91, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $215.43 and a 107.78% increase over the 52 week low of $101.03.

CMI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). CMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.21. Zacks Investment Research reports CMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.65%, compared to an industry average of -19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Pacer Funds (COWZ)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAIL with an increase of 64.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMI at 2.46%.

